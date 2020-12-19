Comparing F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) & Its Rivals

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare F-star Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
16.3% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|F-star Therapeutics
|N/A
|-104.48%
|-62.16%
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|-3,661.65%
|-191.78%
|-31.64%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for F-star Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|F-star Therapeutics
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|7589
|20565
|38748
|1577
|2.50
As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 30.03%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F-star Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|F-star Therapeutics
|N/A
|-$24.10 million
|-1.58
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.94 billion
|$220.32 million
|-3.24
F-star Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
F-star Therapeutics rivals beat F-star Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About F-star Therapeutics
F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
