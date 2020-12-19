Comparing F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) & Its Rivals

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare F-star Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F-star Therapeutics N/A -104.48% -62.16% F-star Therapeutics Competitors -3,661.65% -191.78% -31.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for F-star Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F-star Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics Competitors 7589 20565 38748 1577 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 30.03%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F-star Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio F-star Therapeutics N/A -$24.10 million -1.58 F-star Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $220.32 million -3.24

F-star Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

F-star Therapeutics rivals beat F-star Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

