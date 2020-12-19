Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $287.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.