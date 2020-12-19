Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $62.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.