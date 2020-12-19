CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Reaches $6.78 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $639,656.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00058529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00391940 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.25 or 0.02482017 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

