CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

