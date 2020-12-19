Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.99. Coffee shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 32,865 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395,000.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Get Coffee alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.