CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CNF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. 29,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.67. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

