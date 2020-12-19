Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,836,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,363,324 shares of company stock valued at $87,315,053. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

NET stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.89 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $86.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

