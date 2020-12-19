Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,249,995.05 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20.

On Friday, October 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,231.30.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $2,250,983.45.

NYSE NET opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.89 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.