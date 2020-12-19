Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $16.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.30 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $15.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZWI. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $120.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

