Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Trading Down 3.9%

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

