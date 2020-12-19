CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.81.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CIT Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 3,812,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

