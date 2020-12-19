Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Director David A. Hentschel Sells 10,000 Shares

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $230,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

