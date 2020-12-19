CIBC Trims Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$21.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.06.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$19.58 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

