CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.75.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$30.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.8491848 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$135,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at C$706,293.90. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total transaction of C$83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,347,656.44. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,939 and sold 70,350 shares worth $1,974,191.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.