CIBC Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teck Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

