Christopher K. Kramer Sells 1,378 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OKTA opened at $271.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.08. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $274.99.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.