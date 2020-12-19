Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $1.12. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.97. 333,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,256. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

