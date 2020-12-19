Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $9,338.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $6,428.00 and a 12-month high of $9,474.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8,551.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8,307.39.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.