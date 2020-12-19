China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
CHU has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.
NYSE CHU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. 881,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.45.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.
