China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHU has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE CHU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. 881,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

