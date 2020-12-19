China Mobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 2,102 call options.
Shares of CHL opened at $29.15 on Friday. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,005,000 after acquiring an additional 85,169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About China Mobile
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
