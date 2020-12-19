China Mobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 2,102 call options.

Shares of CHL opened at $29.15 on Friday. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,005,000 after acquiring an additional 85,169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

