China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

