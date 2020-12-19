China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.76. China Liberal Education shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,413 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

About China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

