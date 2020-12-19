Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 527,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $326.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.01. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 57.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.