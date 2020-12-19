Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.11 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $84.66 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00139901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00739954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00175043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00366876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00075973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00118197 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens.

Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

