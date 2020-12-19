Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 3,554,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,381,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 652,771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

