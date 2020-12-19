Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 16,465 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Chewy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

