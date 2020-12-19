Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells $5,506,431.70 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70.

Shares of CHWY opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $102.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

