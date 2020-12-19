Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$9.58 on Friday. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$3.33 and a 12-month high of C$10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 44.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

