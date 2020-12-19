Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $35.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

