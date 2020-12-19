Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $532.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemed witnessed solid revenue growth across both key subsidiaries in the third quarter of 2020, which is impressive given the challenging business environment. Increase in total admissions and total residential revenues (excluding acquisitions) for the VITAS and Roto-Rooter arms, respectively, look impressive. Expansion of both margins buoys optimism on the stock. An upbeat projection for full-year adjusted EPS and Roto-Rooter segment’s revenue growth looks encouraging. A strong solvency and capital structure bodes well for the company. Chemed’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, Chemed has outperformed its sector. Yet, a lower revenue growth projection for the VITAS segment is deterring. Reimbursement hampering top-line growth, business seasonality and a tough competitive landscape are other concerns.”

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $538.71 on Wednesday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $539.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,653 shares of company stock worth $5,278,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $652,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemed (CHE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.