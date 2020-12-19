Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.08 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

