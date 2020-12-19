Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,279 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,279 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Astec Industries worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

ASTE opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

