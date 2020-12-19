Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at $4,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at $4,243,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at $3,375,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $205.65 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.95.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

