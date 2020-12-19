Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.49 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

