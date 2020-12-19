Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.