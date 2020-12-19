Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.70.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $248.97 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.