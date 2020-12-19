Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

CERS opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cerus has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $330,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $456,716.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $456,716.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,684 shares of company stock worth $1,030,895. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,255,000 after acquiring an additional 401,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cerus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,342 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cerus by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

