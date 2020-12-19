Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 9.4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.55. Approximately 828,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,099,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.