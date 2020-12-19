Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $23.50. 157,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 91,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $94,200.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

