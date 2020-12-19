Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.1-116.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.49 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of CNC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,170,376.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

