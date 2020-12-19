Centaur Tops 1-Day Volume of $837,893.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $855,712.89 and $837,893.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00138043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00768870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00172582 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00122941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

