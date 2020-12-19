CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Santander downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

