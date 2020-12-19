Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Celsion worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Celsion during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Celsion stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Celsion Co. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.43.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

