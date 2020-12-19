Celeum (CLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Celeum has a total market cap of $1,841.11 and $19.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded 91.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00140623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00772242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00205091 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00079929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00125265 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

