CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CVM opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares during the last quarter.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.