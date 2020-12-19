CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of CVM opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.
In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
