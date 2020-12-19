CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.97 on Thursday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in CDK Global by 37.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CDK Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

