Ccore Achieves Market Cap of $9,186.27 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $9,186.27 and $15.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00137922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00771374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00201226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00123766 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

