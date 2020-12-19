Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.53.

Caterpillar stock opened at $180.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $183.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

