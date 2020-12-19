Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

CPRX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 5,863,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

